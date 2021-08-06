Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Entrancing Emmersive Van Gogh Experience Coming to Minnesota

By Laura Bradshaw
Posted by 
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maybe it's just me, but this seems like one of the cooler things to come to Minnesota. This exhibit has traveled around the country and it's making a stop in Minneapolis. It's something that was in Manhattan, New York and was super successful. Now it's been in several cities around the country, finally being revealed as to where it will be in Minnesota. They said that it was a "secret venue" and now has been revealed. I'm not sure why it was such a secret, but we now know that it will be at Lighthouse Minneapolis. Lighthouse is located 1515 Central Ave NE Minneapolis.

river967.com

Comments / 0

96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Minneapolis, MN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
96.7 The River

Check Out This Huge Cat Video Festival In St. Paul Thursday

Calling all cat lovers! There's a huge cat video festival happening in St. Paul tomorrow that is right up your alley. On the heels of the viral 'Cats In Windows Tour' that happened in Minneapolis (drawing a crowd of 300+)...there's this. Cat Video Festival is on Thursday, August 12 at CHS Field in Saint Paul, home of the Saint Paul Saints. Typically, the event was held indoors in the past, but this is the first time it's outdoors.
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Over 300 People Actually Took Part in a Tour of Cats in Minnesota

When I saw this I thought "really?" A tour of CATS?? Seriously? I mean, don't get me wrong, I like cats as much as some other cat people. Ok, maybe not as much as some cat people, but I definitely don't hate cats like I have heard some people say they do. But I wouldn't classify myself as a "cat person". They can be cuddly, and they will provide companionship, but let's be honest... it's generally on their terms. Not like a dog who will generally give unconditional love, and it's obvious. Cats love their owners too, but it's not the same.
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Who in Central Minnesota Bakes Up Your Favorite Best Pizza? [POLL]

Let's all chime in and let the world know who in Central Minnesota we think has the best pizza. Central Minnesota is blessed with several great places to grab a slice or whole pizza, and each has passionate fans singing their praises. Whether you prefer sausage or pepperoni, onions or peppers, thin crust or deep dish -- you can find it all in Central Minnesota.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
96.7 The River

Pantowners Car Show & Swap Meet This Weekend in St. Cloud

Calling all antique car enthusiasts! The annual Pantowners car show and swap meet is coming to the Benton County fairgrounds this coming Sunday, August 15th from 7am to 3pm. You'll have the chance to look at and admire so many antique cars from over the last 100 years. Most of the vehicles will be outdoors, but there will be some indoors from the 20s, 30s and 40s.
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Minnesota Powerball To Add Monday Drawing

If you play Powerball from time to time or every drawing, you are probably well aware that the odd are against you. The odds of matching all 6 numbers are 292,201,338 to 1. Not good odds, yet much better odd than not buying a ticket at all. I've pretty much resigned myself to the fact that I may never win. Mostly, the reason I buy a Powerball ticket is I think of it as renting hope. For 2 or 3 days I can imagine what I would do if suddenly I was mega rich. That's worth a couple bucks to me.
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Minnesota: 6th Most Polite State

42% of Rhode Island residents surveyed said they thing that peeps from their state are ruder than the rest of the country. Massachusetts was next at a close 40%. Funny that I just saw a 'Masshole' bumper sticker two days ago (and they're proud of it). On the other end...
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

The Dreaded Return of Minnesota Back to School Shopping

We all know the month of August signals the of end of summer, but for me it signals something much worse -- back to school shopping. Personally I am not a fan of crowds. If I do go shopping its a quick get in and get out routine (this was true even before COVID). However with my son going back to school I needed to make sure he was set for the fall.
Foley, MNPosted by
96.7 The River

Foley Pool Announces Final Day of the Summer

Unfortunately, a sign of the end of summer has popped up in Foley. The City of Foley shared a schedule update pertaining to the municipal pool via Facebook:. POOL UPDATE: Our lifeguards will be heading back to school soon, but you still have time to make a splash. The last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy