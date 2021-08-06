Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk River, MN

How You Can Make This Vacation Your Very Own: Kelly’s Vacation Last Day 5

By Kelly Cordes
Posted by 
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is our last day of our vacation. After going out to eat on Thursday night at Chow in Elk River, we took Friday off to just rest and get some local shopping done. We slept in Saturday and then started our final day of vacation at Spilled Grain Brewhouse about 12:30 in the afternoon.

river967.com

Comments / 0

96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Elk River, MN
Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
City
Annandale, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Elk River, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Luxury Cars#Vacation#Day 5#Grain Brewery#Fuch#German#Milk And Honey Ciders#Louisiana Crab Cakes#Smoked Duck#Americana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Minnesota’s Largest Swap Meet Celebrating 50 Years in Business August 14th

Family-owned and operated since 1970, the Wright County Swappers Meet is the largest outdoor market in Minnesota. Located in South Haven, the market is open Saturdays from sunrise to 1 pm, April through October, and open Fridays and Sundays of holiday weekends as well. They average 200-300 Sellers on any given Saturday, and 400+ on holiday weekends. Vendors vary from week to week, so what is being sold always changes. But with over 200 vendors, there's bound to be something for everyone in the family.
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Does Minnesota Need a Hard Mountain Dew (Yes We “Dew”)

Lately the hard seltzer trend has been losing a bit of steam... everyone seems to have their version of the fizzy low calorie drink. Low calorie, low sugar, low carb, and sometimes some questionable taste. Some are better than others, just like beer. There are so many different flavors, something for everyone. But has this been overdone? Maybe we need something else.. hard soda?
Posted by
96.7 The River

Interactive Corn Maze in New York Mills Honors Small Town Life

Otter Berry Farm in New York Mills, Minnesota has just revealed their corn maze design for 2021, celebrating small-town life. With extreme temperatures, drought conditions and a few storms mixed in, we are pretty happy with how the corn maze turned out this year! Pumpkins and squash will be ready around Labor Day, along with U-Pick fall raspberries.
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Over 300 People Actually Took Part in a Tour of Cats in Minnesota

When I saw this I thought "really?" A tour of CATS?? Seriously? I mean, don't get me wrong, I like cats as much as some other cat people. Ok, maybe not as much as some cat people, but I definitely don't hate cats like I have heard some people say they do. But I wouldn't classify myself as a "cat person". They can be cuddly, and they will provide companionship, but let's be honest... it's generally on their terms. Not like a dog who will generally give unconditional love, and it's obvious. Cats love their owners too, but it's not the same.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
96.7 The River

St. Cloud Splash Pads Closing For Season Mid-September

Summer is winding down and kids will be heading back to school soon. St. Cloud Splash Pads will also be closing for the summer season mid-September. The announcement was made via the City of St. Cloud's website. The last day the splash pads will be open is Monday, September 13. In fact, the splash pads have been operating under new hours due to the drought conditions Minnesota has been experiencing.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
96.7 The River

Check Out This Huge Cat Video Festival In St. Paul Thursday

Calling all cat lovers! There's a huge cat video festival happening in St. Paul tomorrow that is right up your alley. On the heels of the viral 'Cats In Windows Tour' that happened in Minneapolis (drawing a crowd of 300+)...there's this. Cat Video Festival is on Thursday, August 12 at CHS Field in Saint Paul, home of the Saint Paul Saints. Typically, the event was held indoors in the past, but this is the first time it's outdoors.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
96.7 The River

Our Very Own SCSU Graduate Writes Second Book, “The Long Road East” Available Now

It's not every day that you have an Author interview with someone so close to home. Yesterday, I had the pleasure of speaking with SCSU Graduate, Quentin Super wrote his first book in 2017 entitled, "The Long Road North" about a bicycle trip he took with a friend while in college at SCSU all the way from St. Cloud to Canada. As you can imagine, he talks about the experiences and realizations that you have when you take on such a trip, the length of time it took to get there, and the stress that comes with such a daunting trip.
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Who in Central Minnesota Bakes Up Your Favorite Best Pizza? [POLL]

Let's all chime in and let the world know who in Central Minnesota we think has the best pizza. Central Minnesota is blessed with several great places to grab a slice or whole pizza, and each has passionate fans singing their praises. Whether you prefer sausage or pepperoni, onions or peppers, thin crust or deep dish -- you can find it all in Central Minnesota.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
96.7 The River

The Weekender: Craft Vendor Sale, Car Show and More!

ST. CLOUD — There is no reason to be bored this weekend as there is lots to see and do around central Minnesota. Enjoy some live outdoor music in Sauk Rapids, check out a family game night at Relevant Life Church, browse a large craft sale in Sartell, check out some cool hot rods at the Benton County Fairgrounds and catch a baseball game at Joe Faber Field. Read more in The Weekender!
PetsPosted by
96.7 The River

This Loveable Stray Gal Needs Some Family Love Maybe From You

If you are in the need for a loveable female pup, Keely may be the dog for you and your family. We talked with Kate from the Tri-County Humane Society about this week's adoptable pet. Meet Keely, she is a terrier/American Staffordshire mix. She is only just over a year old, and is already spayed. She came to TCHS as a stray, and in my experience strays always seem very grateful to be with a family.
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Minnesota’s Favorite Trashy Beer Is Coors Light, Says New Study

Over the 4th of July this year my sister held a cheap beer blind tasting event. A group of about 20 of us all gathered at her place in St. Paul, dutifully bringing the cheap, crappy beer we'd each been assigned. My wife Katie and I were instructed to bring a pack of Coors Light. Over the course of the evening, my sister Abigail poured samples of each beer into little taster cups, which we blindly tasted (she was the only one who knew which beer was which) and then ranked from best to worst according to three categories: Cheap Beers (Coors Light, Busch Light, Bud Light, Miller Lite), Regular Beers (Budweiser, Busch, Coors Banquet, Miller Genuine Draft) and Grandpa's Beers (PBR, Grain Belt, Hamm's, Old Milwaukee). After everything had been sampled and ranked, the results were shared: the favorite Light Beer being Bud Light, favorite Regular Beer being Coors Banquet, and the favorite Grandpa's Beer being PBR.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
96.7 The River

Have You Ever Had “To Go” This Bad?

Have you been to the new Tumble Fresh Coin Laundry in St. Cloud? I haven't had a need to stop by yet, but it looks very nice. It's probably one of the nicest laundry facilities I've ever seen. They make doing your laundry pretty convenient, offering a safe and convenient...

Comments / 0

Community Policy