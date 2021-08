Nikon has shared its financial results for the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year (Q1 FY2022), which ends March 2022 and spans from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021. Nikon’s Imaging Products Business shows revenue of 50 billion yen ($457 million) and an operating profit of 9.2 billion yen ($84 million). That’s up 24.9 billion yen ($228 million) and 17.5 billion yen ($160 million), respectively, compared to the same quarter last year (Q1 FY2021). Nikon says the increase in revenue is ‘due in part to the weaker yen’ and notes its Q1 FY2022 operating profit was 'significantly' higher due to ‘deferred partial expenses to Q2 and beyond,' suggesting we might see a future impact as these expenses are realized throughout the rest of the year.