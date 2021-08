The days of bulky Bluetooth headphones with flimsy ear pads, spotty connections, and subpar sound quality are over. Prominent, high-end audio companies and a fresh crop of startups have stepped up to create headphones that let you carry an audiophile experience with you everywhere. The problem has shifted from having too few options to too many, but that’s where we come in. We’ve compiled this guide to show you the best audiophiles headphones available right now, and help you decide which will fit your needs best. This guide highlights over-ear headphones because their slightly larger size allows them to offer a more...