Arizona State

Democratic State Sen. Tony Navarrete Arrested By Phoenix Police, Accused Of Sexual Acts With Minor

By Ben Giles Updated: Friday, August 6, 2021 - 4:50pm
kjzz.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona state Sen. Tony Navarrete was arrested Thursday and faces multiple charges of sexual acts with a minor. The Phoenix Police Department announced the arrest late Thursday following a brief investigation. In a statement, police said they received an accusation of a molestation, which allegedly took place in 2019, on Wednesday. Police said they had probable cause for an arrest after interviewing two alleged victims and witnesses.

kjzz.org

