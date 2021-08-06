Democratic State Sen. Tony Navarrete Arrested By Phoenix Police, Accused Of Sexual Acts With Minor
Arizona state Sen. Tony Navarrete was arrested Thursday and faces multiple charges of sexual acts with a minor. The Phoenix Police Department announced the arrest late Thursday following a brief investigation. In a statement, police said they received an accusation of a molestation, which allegedly took place in 2019, on Wednesday. Police said they had probable cause for an arrest after interviewing two alleged victims and witnesses.kjzz.org
