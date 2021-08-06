Joseph Gordon-Levitt reveals deeper meaning and inspiration behind 'Mr. Corman'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Juno Temple, Logic, Jamie Chung, Hugo Weaving. Half-hour dramedy; complete first season watched for review. Gordon-Levitt moved his whole family, along with the production of the series, to New Zealand near the end of last year, but the show doesn’t skip a beat. The pandemic changed a lot of things about the world, but what’s striking about Mr. Corman is how it weaves the reality of the pandemic into the story, so that it feels like it was always part of the character’s arc. Early on, Josh’s anxiety seems to appear out of nowhere and annoys his friends and family, but as the series unfolds, and the pandemic starts, his uneasiness starts to feel justified. That doesn’t mean he stops getting on the nerves of the people around him, but the way his mother Ruth (Debra Winger) and his roommate Victor (Arturo Castro) come around to his precautions helps them all meet halfway.
