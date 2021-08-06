Joseph Gordon-Levitt reveals deeper meaning and inspiration behind 'Mr. Corman'

"The adventure I went on in making this was kind of like arriving in the place of adulthood." Over the past 30-plus years, audiences have watched Joseph Gordon-Levitt go from child actor on 3rd Rock From the Sun to a string of successful films like Inception, 50/50 and 500 Days of Summer. Now he's reflecting on the themes of adulthood and the anxieties they bring about in his new Apple+ series Mr. Corman, which he also created, wrote and directed. "My aim was to write something sort of about myself that was kind of self-reflective. The adventure I went on in making this was kind of like arriving in the place of adulthood." Gordon-Levitt plays Josh Corman, a young schoolteacher facing the sometimes complicated realities of dealing with anxiety and family. "Mr. Corman is not a comedy-comedy, and it's not a drama-drama. It's somewhere in between, which is my favorite place because it feels like life to me. Life can be funny and life can be tragic." Oscar-nominated actress Debra Winger plays Josh's mother, Ruth. "It's been such a gift to get her on the show." Josh's journey is ultimately reflective of life for many millennials. "I think the truth is that adulthood just doesn't have a real definition. It's more of a state of mind."