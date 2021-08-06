Boonville Square Flair 2021 Returns This October
After a year of hiatus, the Annual Boonville Square Flair is finally returning for some family fun. It's no secret that the pandemic caused a lot...well pretty much every event to be canceled. It was truly unfortunate as some of these community events serve as major fundraisers that do a lot of good in the community. A lot of these events are ones that people look forward to attending each year with their family. The Boonville Square Flair is one of those events. Last year, it was canceled, but this year the Square Flair is a go!103gbfrocks.com
