Waterloo welcomes back Iowa Irish Fest

kjan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Radio Iowa) – Green will be a popular color in downtown Waterloo this weekend when Iowa Irish Fest returns. The state’s largest Celtic celebration features an entertainment lineup that includes nearly 20 music groups from across the U.S. and around 50 performances. Festival Director Chad Shipman says organizers are preparing to welcome as many as 50,000 visitors to the Cedar Valley. “We have over 10-thousand tickets out there in people’s hands and we’ve got 70 partner sponsors that have employees, friends, and family that I know are coming out,” Shipman says. “That being said, we’re still short some volunteers. It’s looking good, but we could use some help. If you haven’t signed up online yet please come to the fest and go to the volunteer tent. If you want to work a couple of hours, we can definitely use your help.”

