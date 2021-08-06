Cancel
Could Pima County ruling threaten marijuana expungements? Rose Law Group cannabis attorney Jonathan Udell talks about it in Phoenix New Times.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince July 12, hundreds of thousands of people convicted of low-level marijuana charges in Arizona are eligible to have their records scrubbed clean, thanks to a provision of Proposition 207, the marijuana legalization ballot measure that voters passed last November. But as courts begin to process these new expungement petitions,...

