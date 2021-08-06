Cancel
Davenport, IA

Davenport hosts its 50th toe-tappin’ Bix Jazz Festival this weekend

kjan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Radio Iowa) – After last year’s 49th annual event went virtual due to the pandemic, the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival is marking its golden anniversary with in-person live music this weekend in Davenport. Steve Trainor, president of the Bix Jazz Society, says their 50th fest got underway last (Thursday) night and is featuring five concerts of five hours each over three days with an all-American line-up of bands. “We do have ones from Denver, Minneapolis, Toledo, St. Louis, Chicago, Des Moines,” Trainor says. “So, a total of eight professional bands, two of which are all-star groups from some of the other bands, and then the ninth is our Bix Beiderbecke Youth Band.”

