Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returns to facility, but not at practice
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Lamar Jackson returned to the Baltimore Ravens' facility Friday, but it's unknown when the former NFL MVP will come back to the practice field. Jackson missed the previous 10 days of training camp, which is the NFL rule for unvaccinated players who receive a positive COVID-19 test result. He currently is undergoing testing at the facility under the NFL's protocol, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.abcnews.go.com
