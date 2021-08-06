Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returns to facility, but not at practice

The Ravens placed Jackson (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports. Jackson sat out Week 12 of last season after testing positive for the virus, and it appears he may have done so again at the start of this year's training camp. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jackson didn't practice Wednesday as the NFL was in the process of investigating a COVID-related case. It's likely related to Gus Edwards turning back a positive test, so Jackson's stay on the reserve list will indicate whether he did as well. While Jackson stays away from the Ravens, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley will handle QB reps.