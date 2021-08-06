Formerly Detained Immigrants Claim 'Abusive, Inhumane, Criminal and Racially Discriminatory Practices' at Two Louisiana ICE Detention Centers
Black immigrants who were formerly held in two detention centers in Louisiana are calling for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to end contracts with the facilities. Last week the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a complaint with the Department of Homeland Security’s office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties on behalf of four men, all asylum seekers from African countries including Cameroon. The men alleged that they experienced and witnessed “abusive, inhumane [and] criminal” treatment at Allen Parish Public Safety Complex and at Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center in Evangeline Parish and complained of “racially discriminatory practices.”www.wwno.org
