The $360 Ryzen 7 5700G with 8 cores, 16 threads running at 3.8 GHz base and 4.6 GHz peak, along with 8 Vega CUs running at 2GHz has finally been benchmarked so we can see just how AMD’s new iGPU performs. We have a baseline that it needs to beat, as we know what performance level Intel’s new Core i9-11900K with Xe graphics provides and as it turns out the PR was accurate, in general the iGPU on the Ryzen 7 5700G is about twice as fast as the i9-11900K.