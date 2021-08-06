Global B2B CMOs Chart New Paths To Growth Post-Covid

While everyone's talking about toilet paper shortages and the rising cost of gas in the post(?)-COVID world, here's something I've noticed: many products that I routinely buy have suddenly started appearing on store shelves in smaller packages - usually the same (or even sometimes higher) price. It's not a new phenomenon; it's been going on since the start of capitalism. But, it's getting attention in the news these days - and it has a name: shrinkflation.