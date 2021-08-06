Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Charles, LA

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza Opens Back Up This Coming Monday [PHOTOS]

By Mikey O
Posted by 
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A family favorite pizzeria in Lake Charles is reopening this coming Monday, August 9, a little less than a year after Hurricane Laura demolished their building. We were invited by the great folks at Mr. Gatti's to have radio staff and Lake listeners join them in celebrating their much anticipated return to business. Right when you walk in you're greeted by very welcoming register staff and the first thing you notice is the new modern look of the restaurant.

929thelake.com

Comments / 0

92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Lake Charles, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
Lake Charles, LA
Restaurants
Lake Charles, LA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Drink#Toys#Food Drink#Fruit Punch Powerade Zero
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Win Free Lunch From Mr. Gatti’s And Hang Out With Mikey O

Mr. Gatti's in Lake Charles is back in business and we want to give you and the whole family a chance to win free lunch. Owner Rick Shetler and his staff have put in some hard work to get Mr. Gatti's back operational a little less than a year since Hurricane Laura demolished their building. They are now ready to resume serving SWLA with the freshest pizza and best family atmosphere in the Lake Area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy