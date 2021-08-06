Mr. Gatti’s Pizza Opens Back Up This Coming Monday [PHOTOS]
A family favorite pizzeria in Lake Charles is reopening this coming Monday, August 9, a little less than a year after Hurricane Laura demolished their building. We were invited by the great folks at Mr. Gatti's to have radio staff and Lake listeners join them in celebrating their much anticipated return to business. Right when you walk in you're greeted by very welcoming register staff and the first thing you notice is the new modern look of the restaurant.929thelake.com
