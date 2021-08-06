Cancel
Ed Sheeran to Perform at NFL 2021 Kickoff Experience in Tampa

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran is an avowed football fan, but next month the Ipswitch Town FC shirt sponsor will be on the sidelines rooting for the men in pads and helmets as part of the kick-off to the upcoming NFL season. The league announced on Friday (Aug. 6) that Sheeran will be part of the 2021 Kickoff Experience ahead of the season opening game between the Dallas Cowboys and defending Super Bowl champs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9.

