August 2021 Rock/Pop Record Reviews

In a new interview with 104.9 The Wolf, VOLBEAT guitarist/vocalist Michael Poulsen spoke about the writing sessions for the band's follow-up to 2019's "Rewind, Replay, Rebound" LP. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "This new record has been done and ready since December. We recorded a full album with a lot of extra material. The whole album is ready — ready to go — and will be released later this year, with tons of bonus material. So we've been busy. We just thought that instead of just being home doing nothing, let's go into the studio and do some songs. And I was very quick about writing a new album. I said, 'Let's just record this new album. Then, when the pandemic is over, let's go on tour, so we don't have to think about that — going home and recording something. We can just continue playing shows.' What we didn't know was that the pandemic would [last so long]. And it only took me three months to write the material, and it only took us three and a half weeks to record it. So we thought that, 'Okay, we're ready to go.' But it's been taking some time with this COVID situation. But the record has been done for a very long time."