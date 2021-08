Our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather known to us all as Dad-dad, Johnnie B. Sipes, a long time resident of Hooks, TX passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in Allen, TX. He was born on Dec 17, 1931 in Columbus, AR. He was devoted to his wife of 62 years, Cornelia Garrison Sipes who preceded him in death several years ago. His parents, John Marion Sipes and Lida Faye Mouser Sipes were also residents of the Hooks area for many years.