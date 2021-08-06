Chris Edward Sinquefield, aka “Santa, Sinq., Sledge and Texarkana Toy Man” born December 21st, 1966 to parents Ronnie and Gayle Sinquefield of Redwater, Texas, died Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Chris, was a 1985 graduate of Redwater High School. Chris earned an A.S., Texarkana College (1989); B.S., Criminal Justice, Sam Houston State University (1990); B.S., Mathematics, TAMU -Texarkana (2004); M.S., Curriculum & Instruction, TAMU -Texarkana (2008). He was employed by TAMU – as a Math Program Coordinator and Instructor. He enjoyed his collections of baseball cards, Star Wars, Star Trek and many comic action figures. Chris also handcrafted his own figures. He was also a huge “foodie” and cooking new things like es cargo. Above all his passion was playing Santa Claus to many children and those young at heart. Over the past several years, he and wife Jimmie as Mrs. Claus visited hundreds of families during the holiday season spreading joy. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas and Texas State Santas. Chris’ infectious smile and laugh are unforgettable. He was loved by everyone.