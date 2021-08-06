Cancel
Iowa State

Pachamama Alliance – Iowa offering Awakening the Dreamer Zoom presentation

 5 days ago

Pachamama Alliance – Iowa (PA-I), created by three members of First Unitarian Church of Des Moines, is offering Awakening the Dreamer through Zoom on Tuesdays August 10, August 17th, and August 24th from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. PA-I is the local part of a global movement focused on building a thriving, equitable, socially just, and life affirming future for all, through an informed reallocation of our resources. Awakening the Dreamer is a program offered by global Pachamama Alliance that offers one the opportunity to look at the challenging state of the world, reflect, and clarify where one is being called to take action. On August 10th we will focus on Where Are We, and How Did We Get Here; on August 17th, we will focus on What New Story is Emerging and What Is Possible Now and on August 24th, we will focus on Where Do We Go From Here.

