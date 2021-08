The Jazz Hole host Linus Wyrsch is originally from Küssnacht, Switzerland and August 1st happens to be Swiss National Day! Linus decided to spotlight several Swiss artist, some of which live here in New York City! A special focus is on Swiss-born and New York-based guitarist, singer and songwriter Eliane Amherd’s brand new album La Dégustation. Eliane Amherd has made a career out of touring the world, literally and stylistically, but as a songwriter she turns her lens to her home soil with La Dégustation: the complex and diverse “terroirs” of the canton Valais in Switzerland, where wine is business, culture, science, and (nearly) religion. Each of La Dégustation’s tracks is named for a wine produced in her home region. Using her own research and experience, Eliane weaves the science, the politics, and the myths of each into an imaginative and unlikely portrait of her homeland and of her identity.