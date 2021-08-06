Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Lauren Price’s grandma is her top fan but gets too nervous to watch, aunt says

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GdsUe_0bK1ppAC00
Great Britain’s Lauren Price celebrates victory over Netherland’s Nouchka Fontijn (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Olympic boxer Lauren Price’s biggest fan is her 91-year-old grandma – but she gets so nervous before her fights that she rarely watches, her aunt has revealed.

Alison Morris said their whole family is “very close” and they felt sick with nerves before the boxer – who remained ice-cool – clinched victory in the middleweight semi-finals at Tokyo.

The 27-year-old narrowly beat old rival Nouchka Fontijn, of the Netherlands, on Friday morning and will fight China’s Li Qian for the gold medal on Sunday.

Ms Morris watched alone from her home in Blackwood, south Wales, because she said her mother Linda Jones, who is Price’s biggest cheerleader and texts her “inspirational messages” every day, was too nervous to watch.

She added that Price’s 94-year-old grandfather was recovering well from a pelvis fracture following a fall, and other relatives were also supporting him.

Ms Morris, 44, said: “I get really nervous myself, my stomach churns and everything, and that’s usually a day or two before.

“My mum doesn’t watch because she just gets too worked up – she shakes, she feels sick. She doesn’t want to start watching now in case she jinxes it.

“We’re all very close, but my mum always texts her inspirational messages every day, saying she can’t believe she got this far.

“As soon as it finished, I got straight on the phone to her – I was like ‘Oh my God mum, she’s won, she’s won’. She started crying.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hSKnn_0bK1ppAC00
Great Britain’s Lauren Price (red) and Netherland’s Nouchka Fontijn during the women’s middleweight semi-final at the Kokugikan Arena (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Morris added that while the rest of the family grappled with their nerves, Price remained unruffled following the fight, and will be watching Love Island in the evening to wind down.

Her aunt said: “She was very relaxed after the fight, as always. She’s obviously very excited to achieve the silver and go forward for the gold.

“She said she was tired and she was going to watch something – I think it might have been Love Island.”

Ms Morris said the family are still “on pins” ahead of Price’s final fight on Sunday, but they “know she can do it”.

Price’s former kickboxing coach Robert Taylor, head of Devils Martial Arts in Blackwood, Wales, is also convinced she will claim the gold.

Mr Taylor began coaching Price from the age of seven and told the PA news agency that she had not struck him as anything special at first.

“But she had such an appetite for work and working hard, and obviously her skills started to develop and then she started to become more successful,” he said.

“She was training three or four times a week plus football and it was inevitable that, with her hard work and her appetite for it, she was going to do well.”

Asked if he thinks Price could bring home the gold, he said: “I think she can, her opponent is tall, she’s rangy and that seems to suit (Price’s) movement, so I think she can do it.”

As well as her success in the ring, Price is a four-time youth world kickboxing champion and has 52 caps for Wales as a footballer.

She opted to chase her dream of Olympic boxing glory over her promising club football career with Cardiff City after winning bronze at the 2016 European Championships.

Following her victory over Fontijn, Price said: “I am into the final now and it is a dream come true. I am not stopping now – my aim is to win that gold. I am going to give it my all.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESoDJ_0bK1ppAC00
Kate French won gold in the modern pentathlon (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Meanwhile, Kate French, Britain’s Olympic champion in modern pentathlon, has been congratulated by the university where she studied and trained.

The 30-year-old, from Kent, finished fifth in Rio in 2016 and was considered a strong medal prospect having won gold at the World Cup final earlier this year.

Stephen Baddeley, director of sport at the University of Bath, said: “What an incredible achievement from Kate, we are all so proud of her and she really deserves this moment.

“Kate has been part of the University of Bath family for a decade now, when she arrived to combine training with Pentathlon GB at their National Performance Centre with studying sports performance.

“We have seen her talent blossom over those years thanks to her relentless hard work and dedication to her sport. Congratulations, Kate!

“It is an eighth gold medal won by University of Bath-based sportspeople at these Games and we look forward to seeing how Joe Choong and Jamie Cooke fare in the men’s final on Saturday.”

French studied sports performance at the university.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate French
Person
Lauren Price
Person
Alison Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wales#Grandma#Boxing#Combat#Devils Martial Arts#The University Of Bath#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Grandma Sheila Carter Worms Her Way Into Sinn’s Wedding?

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveal that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is baaack and about to be a part of a huge mother of a plot. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) get married this week but there will be the usual soapy hiccups along the way to threaten the nuptials actually getting off the ground.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Diva Suffers Tragic Pregnancy News

Kelly shared the heartbreaking news by taking to her Instagram Stories. She revealed that she and her husband had their prayers answered recently after wanting to be parents for a long time. Kelly was rushed to a hospital on Sunday after realizing that “something didn’t feel right” in her body. Ric Flair Training Photo For AEW Match Leaks?
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Lauren Price begins her gold medal assault with dominant victory over Myagmarjargal Munkhbat as Team GB's middleweight boxer takes inspiration from childhood friend Lauren Williams winning Olympic silver in taekwondo

Lauren Price dominated her first bout at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday and said she was 'massively' inspired by her friend Lauren William's's performance in taekwondo. A favourite to take the Olympic gold, the Welsh southpaw was effective with a flurry of shots to Mongolian Myagmarjargal Munkhbat, getting a solid left cross to her opponent's head in the first round.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Eddie Hall Owns A Buster Sword Replica But It’s Making Fans Nervous

It turns out that Eddie Hall, who you may know as one of the strongest men on the planet, is actually a pretty big Final Fantasy fan. Hall won the World's Strongest Man competition back in 2017 and continues to hold the official world record for the heaviest deadlift at a mightly 500kg. He's a big deal in the weightlifting world but instead of decorating his living room wall with his mightiest accomplishments he's actually just put a Buster Sword up instead.
Combat Sportsolympics.com

Golden Lauren Price wins Great Britain’s sixth boxing medal

Lauren Price beat People’s Republic of China’s LI Qian in the women’s middleweight boxing final on the last day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sunday 8 August). The British boxer won with a unanimous decision from the judges. That takes Great Britain's boxing medal tally to six medals from...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Simone Biles says her aunt died unexpectedly during Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles revealed yet another reason why the Tokyo Olympics have been difficult for her. Following winning a bronze medal in the balance beam Tuesday, Biles revealed her aunt died "unexpectedly" during the Olympics. Biles, 24, made those comments during a news conference following the event, according to Olympics.com. "At...
TV Showsgoodhousekeeping.com

Celebrity MasterChef's Bez and Su Pollard amuse viewers

Celebrity MasterChef viewers were enjoying the entertaining antics of Su Pollard and Bez in the kitchen last night as the new series launched on BBC One. Competing in the cooking contest on yesterday's episode were Happy Mondays dancer Bez, Hi-de-Hi!'s Su, EastEnders actress Rita Simons, Blue's Duncan James, and comedian Munya Chawawa.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Photos: Liam Smith, Anthony Fowler - Face To Face at Kickoff Presser

Troy Williamson challenges Ted Cheeseman for the British super-welterweight title, and Kieron Conway goes up against JJ Metcalf on the undercard of the Liam Smith vs. Anthony Fowler event later this year. (photos by Mark Robinson) The Matchroom Boxing show will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool...
SportsBBC

Olympics: Keely Hodgkinson targets Paris 2024 gold

Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson has set her sights on upgrading her 800m silver in 2021 to gold at the next Olympics in Paris in three years' time. The 19-year-old broke Kelly Holmes' British record en route to claiming second place in the 800m in Tokyo. "I want to turn this...
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Olympic boxing champion Lauren Price brought to tears as she's greeted by her nan and hundreds of fans lining the street upon her return to her tiny hometown village of Ystrad Mynach in south Wales

Welsh Olympic boxing champion Lauren Price received a hero's welcome as she returned to her hometown village of Ystrad Mynach. Price, who defeated China's Li Qian to win gold, was reunited with her grandmother, who hugged her, while cheering crowds lined the street. The 27-year-old was overcome with emotion as...
SportsPosted by
newschain

First Pattern-race success would be well deserved for Sir Busker

Group One-placed Sir Busker goes all out for a first Pattern-race triumph in the D & N Construction Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury on Thursday. The five-year-old, trained by William Knight, may not have graced the winner’s enclosure since landing a handicap at Royal Ascot 14 months ago but he has run creditably several times in the interim.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Aeonian shows real promise on Yarmouth bow

Aeonian made the perfect start to his career when beating two experienced rivals in game fashion at Yarmouth. Sent off 25-1, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained youngster knuckled down in the closing stages to beat Altraif and Brasil Power by a head and the same in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy