Texarkana, TX

Hannah Brooke Cherry

By TXK TODAY STAFF
txktoday.com
 5 days ago

Hannah Brooke Cherry, age 11, of Fouke, Arkansas, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The people who love her most are her Momma and Daddy, Brooke and Marty Cherry, her sisters, Catherine and Rebekah, her brother, Roman Cherry all of Fouke, Arkansas, grandparents, Deryl and Cathy Jones of Fouke, Arkansas, and Mike and Wanda Cherry of Texarkana, Arkansas; Aunts and Uncles, Robyn and Mo Williams, Lissa and Mike Cherry, Kelly and Scott Adams, and Adam Keahey; cousins, Luke and Callie Jones; Brooklyn, Colton and Layne Crump; Letti and Livi Williams; Bella and Michael Cherry; Carsten, Hudson, Preslie and Aniston Adams, and one little cousin, Harper Gail Williams, who Hannah embraced in heaven.

