Texarkana, TX

Brian Keith Swint

By TXK TODAY STAFF
 5 days ago

Brian Keith Swint, age 60, of Redwater, Texas, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas. Brian was born September 4, 1960, at Texarkana, Texas and had lived all of his life in Texarkana and Redwater. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and was employed at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Katherine Swint, and his son-in-law, Scott Snyder.

