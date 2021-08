Sometimes even when you think you’re doing what you’re supposed to do, life points you in a different direction. While teaching seventh grade, Jemeria Cummings had a moment of realization that changed the course of her life as she knew it. During a talk with her cousin, Cummings explained that her students were having reading difficulties. The response she received was that if literacy was something she was passionate about, then she needed to figure out how she could help improve their reading skills.