Watch now: COVID cases reach six-month high in the U.S.

The latest numbers show COVID cases have climbed to six-month high in the U.S. The seven-day average of new cases is nearing 95,000. The delta variant has driven cases up nearly five times compared to a month ago. The Biden administration said seven states Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi make up about half of the country's cases and hospitalizations in the last week. Those states have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S. and highest levels of community transmission.