ESBOCES makes summer ‘school’ fun

The Reboli Center of Art and History is pleased to feature the renowned ceramist, Laura Wilensky, as its Artisan for the month of August. “I first saw her work 40 years ago at the Rhinebeck Craft Fair and bought a couple of pieces. She makes hand sculpted portraits of people and/or cats and dogs or other pets in porcelain or white clay. Each piece is very detailed and intricate and for commissions they are beautifully personalized,” said Lois Reboli, founder of the Reboli Center, and who recently had an urn made for her beloved dog, Maddie, who passed away. Wilensky’s pieces are one-of-a-kind and others are made from molds and are limited editions.