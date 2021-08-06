Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suffolk County, NY

ESBOCES makes summer ‘school’ fun

By Press Release
Posted by 
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The students in Eastern Suffolk BOCES Summer Enrichment Programs spent the summer designing video games, authoring books, exploring the ocean, and so much more. The Summer Enrichment Programs, held in the Bayport-Blue Point, Bayshore, Comsewogue, and Connetquot districts, featured STEAM-based activities, which incorporate the arts into the STEM model. Students participated in hands-on science and math classes, literacy courses and reading groups, and field trips to the Long Island Aquarium, Adventureland, Splish Splash, and virtual ESBOCES Arts-In-Education Programs.

tbrnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Education
City
Bayport, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boces#Long Island#Arts And Crafts#Bayshore Comsewogue#Esboces Arts#The Model Schools Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

SCCC interns monitor South Shore wetland health

Six Suffolk County Community College interns are spending their summer monitoring the health of tidal wetlands as part of a multi-year study funded by a grant issued to Suffolk County and the College from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. Interns Jake Montgomery (Hampton Bays), David Ziff (West Islip), Kyler...
Northport, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

John W. Engeman Theater announces COVID-19 policy update

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport released the following press release this week:. Due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases and our ever changing public health safety environment, all patrons of The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport will need to be fully vaccinated* with an FDA-authorized vaccine to attend a performance. All patrons entering the theater must show proof of vaccination with their valid ID. A Vaccination Card or Excelsior Pass are both acceptable forms of proof.
Posted by
TBR News Media

Meet Reboli Center’s August Artisan of the Month: Laura Wilensky

The Reboli Center of Art and History is pleased to feature the renowned ceramist, Laura Wilensky, as its Artisan for the month of August. “I first saw her work 40 years ago at the Rhinebeck Craft Fair and bought a couple of pieces. She makes hand sculpted portraits of people and/or cats and dogs or other pets in porcelain or white clay. Each piece is very detailed and intricate and for commissions they are beautifully personalized,” said Lois Reboli, founder of the Reboli Center, and who recently had an urn made for her beloved dog, Maddie, who passed away. Wilensky’s pieces are one-of-a-kind and others are made from molds and are limited editions.
Smithtown, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Artists revisit the past in new exhibit at Mills Pond Gallery

It is said that the past is always an important part of the present. It is also said that a picture is worth a thousand words. The Smithtown Township Arts Council’s Mills Pond Gallery in St. James has taken those two adages and melded them into an exciting new summer exhibit, Visualizing the Past. The juried show opens Aug. 7 and runs through Sept. 5.
Sound Beach, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Sound Beach ceremony honors the pandemic heroes

Sound Beach Civic Association dedicates itself to the betterment of the locality and the well-being of its citizens. So, as the COVID-19 pandemic escalated, members knew they needed to find a way to thank the frontline and essential workers who were risking their own health to keep others safe. The...
Stony Brook, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Stony Brook restaurant Pentimento unable to renew lease

A 27-year-old staple in Stony Brook Village Center will not be around once the autumn weather arrives. On July 29, the owners of Pentimento Restaurant posted to their Facebook page that they are unable to extend the term of their lease. The business, which added a small market to its restaurant during the pandemic, is set to close its doors Sept. 30.
Port Jefferson Station, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Comsewogue Library hosts school supplies drive

The Teen Agents of Change Club at Comsewogue Public Library is collecting school supplies to be donated to local students in need. All types of school supplies are welcome. Please drop off donations now through September in the library lobby at 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station. For more information, please contact Librarian Alison Quinn or Librarian Jenny Cammarano at 631-928-1212.
Smithtown, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Photo of the Week

Tom Caruso was at Arthur Kunz County Park in his hometown of Smithtown on July 17 when he saw this osprey flying with a fish in its talons and captured the perfect shot. He writes, ‘It flew around for several minutes before vanishing into the woods with its prize. Send...
Smithtown, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Town of Smithtown delivers check to food pantry

Town Supervisor Ed Wehrheim was joined by Town Clerk Vincent Puleo and Councilman Tom Lohmann on Thursday, to hand deliver a check to Pat Westlake at the Smithtown Food Pantry. The check for over $1600 was the result of a Battle of the Towns fundraiser organized by the Recreation Department back in March. Town employees and members of the public used the Kilter App in a 30 day fitness challenge against the Town of Riverhead. The proceeds from the event went to a cause of each Town’s choosing. The Town of Smithtown chose to donate proceeds to the Smithtown Food Pantry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy