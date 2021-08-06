These Photos of Abandoned Buildings Will Transport You to a Bygone Texas

Like most Texans my age, I dream of becoming a homeowner. But unlike my peers, I don’t fantasize about a contemporary house with new marble finishings and stainless-steel appliances. That’s because my dream home is not a looker: I want a small, old yellow house. (Complete with floral wallpaper and uneven wooden flooring.) This type of house isn’t too easy to find on Zillow. But I’ve been able to indulge in my vintage home fantasies with a Facebook group called Abandoned Texas.