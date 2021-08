On Monday afternoon, the AVCA dropped the preseason coaches Top 25, and Wisconsin did ok in the eyes of the people who rank things. It feels surreal to say that Wisconsin is in the championship or bust mentality, but with almost everyone returning, including a potential five-time All-American Dana Rettke, it’s tough to say that being the first runner-up should be a point of pride. Even if the preseason poll is the most meaningless of them all.