Warzone Season 5 Gulag will be a classic Black Ops II map

Name of Obligation: Black Op Chilly Conflict and Warzone Season 5 is ready to drop subsequent week, and Activision and Treyarch are teasing their subsequent Operators and the continuation of the continuing Chilly Conflict storyline. The brand new Season 5 trailer supplies a peek at a brand new mysterious eyepatch-sporting feminine character, who uploads a broadcast that may take management of individuals’s minds. In fact, that is all in service of Sew’s shadowy plans. It looks like we additionally get a take a look at one other new goggle-wearing Operator on Woods’ crew and it is doubtless that the setting of the cinematic, the Echelon NATO Listening Station in Germany, would be the foundation of a brand new multiplayer map. In fact, I am certain that is not the top of the Easter eggs, however I will depart these to the CoD superfans to dig out. Try the Chilly Conflict/Warzone Season 5 trailer, beneath.