Warzone Season 5 Gulag will be a classic Black Ops II map

By Joseph Pascoulis
Charlie INTEL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarzone Season 5 is right around the corner, and with all the new incoming changes, let’s take a look at how the Gulag will shape up. Warzone Season 5 will bring new content to the game, with players excited to try the new weapons and perks. Players have been enjoying...

charlieintel.com

Video Gamesdotesports.com

Double weapon XP weekend now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Grab those low-level weapons and head into some public matches—double weapon XP is now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Season four is scheduled to end in just 12 days, so this will be one of your last chances for double weapon XP before season five kicks off. With season five likely being a transformative season that could lead into a reveal for the next CoD game, now’s a good time to grind. Battle pass tiers are also discounted this weekend.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Leak claims 12 maps still coming to Black Ops Cold War

Despite the rumored Call of Duty: Vanguard title on its way, Cold War is showing no signs of stopping as a leak has suggested players have 12 more maps to look forward to. Each new season of Black Ops Cold War always comes saddled with new maps, guns, game modes, and all the usual elements of a new season. Season 4 reintroduced Hijacked and Rush into the Cold War universe as extra maps for players to enjoy.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Report: Black Ops Cold War Season 5 First Details Leak Out

While Call of Duty players are still knee-deep in Black Ops Cold War’s Season 4 refresh, it seems the first few Black Ops Cold War Season 5 details have surfaced!. Thanks to reliable dataminer and leaker The Cheeseburger Boys, the first image for Black Ops Cold War Season 5 has surfaced via the group’s Discord channel, which can be seen above! The biggest takeaway so far is that we’ll see a new operator, and the Tec-9 pistol is making a return!
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Warzone & Black Ops Cold War Playlist Update for July 29

It is Thursday, July 29 which means it is time for a Playlist Update in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. We're still a couple of weeks away from the start of Season 5, which should see some more significant changes, but today will at least be a little different.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

CoD Zombies fans want classic Black Ops maps & weapons to return

Eight months have passed since Black Ops Cold War released to mixed reviews. In that time, only three Zombies maps are available to demolish the undead within. Some fans don’t think that is enough. The latest map for Zombies, Mauer Der Toten, debuted on July 15th. Bringing players back to...
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' Season 5 Leaks: Theme, Operators, Maps And More

The contents of "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" Season 5 have leaked online, offering fans a glimpse of what Activision and Treyarch have planned for the game. The first supposed image from the fifth season of "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" is courtesy of data miners The Cheeseburger Boys who shared the information on their Discord channel. The image revealed the upcoming season would feature a Japanese theme, a new Operator and the return of the Tec-9 Pistol.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

One new weapon has already been leaked for Black Ops Cold War Season 5

LEAK - Another Automatic Pistol is coming to Black Ops Cold War. Earlier in the week, Call of Duty leakers and data miners began sharing a leaked image of the Black Ops Cold War Season 5 key art. It showcases one of the new Operators, presumably the one being included in the Season 5 Battle Pass, mainly. However, they're also holding what appears to be an entirely new weapon.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Warzone & Cold War Season 5: Roadmap & content

The official roadmap for Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War has been revealed to the community, and we have everything you need to know covered. There is plenty of excitement brewing in the Call of Duty community right now thanks to the reveal of the Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 5 roadmap.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Everything coming in Warzone Season 5: release date, map changes, new weapons, more

Warzone Season 5 is fast approaching and we’ve got the early rundown on everything to expect. From map changes to new weapons and rewards, here’s all there is to know. With Season 4 winding down, we’re just days out from the launch of a brand new update in Warzone. While the usual assortment of weapons and cosmetics are to be expected, there’s more to Season 5 than first meets the eye.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Start Date and Key Art Revealed

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 5 is officially set to start soon as it has been announced by the developers that it will begin on August 12th. In addition to the release date for Season 5 for both titles, new key art for Season 5 has been released that teases a new Operator for the popular games. While relatively limited in scope, the new key art offers a bunch of different clues about what players might be able to expect when Season 5 launches for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on August 12th.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

What time specifically does Black Ops Cold War Season 5 come out?

As always, you should be able to preload the update on your chosen platform. Treyarch has promised the biggest year in Call of Duty history and it looks like they're continuing to deliver as we head into Black Ops Cold War's next season. There's a lot to look forward to and here's everything you need to know about what time Season 5 is due to release.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

How to unlock Black Ops Cold War Season 5's EM2 Assault Rifle

The EM2 has a low-zoom optic built into it. Isn't that fun?. Black Ops Cold War Season 5 is right around the corner and there's a lot to look forward to in the next title update for Treyarch's shooter. There's going to be multiplayer maps, new multiplayer modes, Call of Duty Zombies content, and more! We're here to talk about how you can unlock the EM2 Assault Rifle, one of the new weapons coming to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone in Season 5.
Video Gamesgamepolar.com

Name of Obligation: Black Ops Chilly Conflict/Warzone Season 5 Begins Subsequent Week, New Operators Teased

Name of Obligation: Black Op Chilly Conflict and Warzone Season 5 is ready to drop subsequent week, and Activision and Treyarch are teasing their subsequent Operators and the continuation of the continuing Chilly Conflict storyline. The brand new Season 5 trailer supplies a peek at a brand new mysterious eyepatch-sporting feminine character, who uploads a broadcast that may take management of individuals’s minds. In fact, that is all in service of Sew’s shadowy plans. It looks like we additionally get a take a look at one other new goggle-wearing Operator on Woods’ crew and it is doubtless that the setting of the cinematic, the Echelon NATO Listening Station in Germany, would be the foundation of a brand new multiplayer map. In fact, I am certain that is not the top of the Easter eggs, however I will depart these to the CoD superfans to dig out. Try the Chilly Conflict/Warzone Season 5 trailer, beneath.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

JGOD reveals his top tip to boost your Warzone K/D & win more gunfights

Warzone YouTuber JGOD has broken down the simple trick you can use to win more gunfights and “instantly raise your K/D.”. ‘Centering’ is a term you may have heard your favorite Call of Duty and Warzone pros use, as it’s one of the most important aspects of any FPS game. Make sure your aim is ‘centered’ and already where you expect enemies to be will allow you to snap onto them much quicker, giving you the edge in gunfights.

Comments / 0

