Drake Law second-year student Brandy Bonecher gains valuable experience as an intern with the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants

Drake Law second-year student Brandy Bonecher is a legal intern with the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) in Des Moines. USCRI is a nonprofit that provides services for refugees, immigrants, and human trafficking survivors. The Des Moines field office provides support to refugees resettling in Des Moines with services such as housing placement, cultural orientation, employment preparation/placement, and immigration legal assistance.news.drake.edu
