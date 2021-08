Irvine-based Acorns Grow Inc., an investing app that has grown to $4.7 billion in assets under management, has appointed Rich Sullivan as its chief financial officer. Sullivan joins Acorns from Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) where he led Corporate Finance and financial planning and analysis. He’s also worked in executive roles for STX Entertainment, DreamWorks Animation and AT&T. Sullivan takes over as CFO from Jasmine Lee, who will keep her role as chief operating officer.