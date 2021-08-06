Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

REO Speedwagon Withdraw From Sturgis Due to Positive COVID Test in Their Camp

By ebanas
myq105.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREO Speedwagon is the latest band that has been affected by a positive COVID-19 case within their camp. The band released the following statement via their Facebook page: “Attention Sturgis, SD fans! Unfortunately, while we have been practicing CDC and locally recommended COVID-19 protocols on tour, members of the REO touring family still tested positive recently. Fortunately, everyone was vaccinated, and all are feeling fine despite the positive tests. However, for the safety of our band, crew members, venue staff, our families, and our awesome fans, we will regrettably be canceling our upcoming show in Sturgis, SD.”

myq105.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sturgis#Covid#Cdc#Reo Speedwagon Withdraw#Facebook#Cdc#Sd Fans Unfortunately
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
rock947.com

Shinedown’s Barry Kerch drops off tour due to positive COVID-19 test

Shinedown drummer Barry Kerch is dropping off the band’s tour due to testing positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram video posted Thursday, Kerch shares that contracted the virus sometime during rehearsals, even though he’s fully vaccinated. “I’d followed all the rules, wore a mask, washed my hands,” Kerch says. “Unfortunately,...
Posted by
Q107.5

REO Speedwagon to COVID Deniers: ‘Call Me Back When You Catch It’

REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin has responded to online commenters questioning the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic. The band recently canceled two shows after members of the REO Speedwagon team were diagnosed with the virus. In a message posted to Facebook, Cronin updated fans on his health. “As I sit...
Sturgis, SDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

COVID Self-Tests To Be Distributed At Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

(Sturgis, SD) -- The annual motorcycle rally is kicking off Friday in Sturgis, South Dakota. Crowds are expected to soar well past last year's 462-thousand attendees and could exceed 700-thousand by some estimates. The city will be distributing COVID-19 self-test kits at the event. The event runs through August 15th.
Jackson County, MIPosted by
MLive

Lynyrd Skynyrd cancels Jackson County Fair show due to band member testing positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, MI — Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd have canceled their performance at the Jackson County Fair due to COVID-19. The band announced at 11:51 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, via its Facebook page that they will be unable to perform their next four scheduled shows. Among the performances was one scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 10, as part of the 167th annual Jackson County Fair.
411mania.com

Sendai Girls Postpones Show Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests

Another joshi promotion has been forced to postpone shows due to positive COVID-19 tests. The JoshiSunTimes reports (per PWInsider) that Sendai Girls has announced that it is postponing its August 14th show in Miyagi, Japan after Manami and Mika Iwata tested positive for the virus. The report noted that both wrestlers are “experiencing mild symptoms.”
WTOP

Fall Out Boy to miss DC show due to positive COVID test

Fall Out Boy is dropping out of Sunday night’s “Hella Mega Tour” show at Nationals Park after a member of the band’s team tested positive for COVID-19. Green Day and Weezer, the other two headliners, and special guest The Interrupters will perform as scheduled. Fans who choose not to attend the show because of the change can request a refund by 4:30 Sunday.
Florida Times-Union

Blackberry Smoke pulls out of Jacksonville concert due to positive COVID test

Blackberry Smoke, the headline act for the Spirit of the South Tour concert that visited Daily's Place in Jacksonville on Tuesday, was unable to play because a band member tested positive for COVID-19 just before the show. Paul Jackson, the band's lead guitarist, reported symptoms and tested positive prior to...
WKRG

Mobile daycares announce closure, cleanings due to positive COVID-19 tests

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Both the Nazarene Learning Center on Azalea Road and The Clever Caterpillar nursery on Dawes Road are closed temporarily after either children or staff tested positive for COVID-19, according to Facebook posts by both facilities. Nazarene will only be closed on Friday, July 30 “while the...
thehendersonnews.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd cancel US shows

Lynyrd Skynyrd's US shows have been axed, after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19. The Southern rock band, which was inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame in 2006, has cancelled a number of upcoming concerts and rescheduled others, due to his diagnosis. The band wrote on...
Orange County, CAworldairlinenews.com

Air Canada is coming to Orange County (Santa Ana)

Air Canada today announced it will begin nonstop service between Vancouver and Santa Ana in Orange County, California starting Oct. 2, 2021. Flights will initially be four times per week, with plans to increase to daily service in 2022. The addition of Orange County to its U.S. network follows Air...
myq105.com

Seminole Hard Rock Casino Offering $500 Bonus For New Employees

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is looking to fill positions with an upcoming career fair. To sweeten the deal, they’re offering sign-on bonuses. If you’re interested in attending, the fair is scheduled for Tuesday, August 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Seminole Hard Rock Event Center. The casino is located at 5223 North Orient Road in Tampa.
Florida Statewiltonbulletin.com

Florida's Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Bumped to 2022 Over Rising Covid Cases

The Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam was among the first major music festivals to return since the onset of the pandemic. But while the June installment of the multi-day country-music festival in Panama City Beach, Florida, went off without a hitch, the Gulf Coast Jam planned for Labor Day has been postponed until 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy