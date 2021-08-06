Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Bright Spot In Today’s Volatile, Pandemic-Tinged Economy? The Cloud

By Dharmesh Thakker
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The economic news lately has been mixed for sure. Last week, we learned that the U.S. economy grew rapidly in the just-ended second quarter and actually exceeded its pre-pandemic size; gross domestic product increased an impressive 6.5%. Still, the encouraging growth was not as fast as what had been predicted by economists. What’s more, new information from the Center for Disease Control revealed that the new Covid-19 Delta variant is far more transmissible than earlier thought. The troubling development raises questions about the viability of the current economic recovery.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

261K+
Followers
64K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satya Nadella
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Cloud Computing#Cloud Infrastructure#In The Cloud#Private Cloud#Amazon Web Services#Aws#Covid#Twilio#Atlassian#Mongodb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Income Taxworldfinancialreview.com

The Pandemic Has Made Mexico’s Gig Economy Even Riskier

In Mexico City, it is now increasingly common to see UberEats drivers also delivering packages for Amazon. Such scenes represent the latest and crudest expression of how the gig economy operates today: an army of people forced to use every minute of their time to make the greatest possible number of trips in order to maximize their earnings.
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Bright Spots in Pinterest's Earnings Report

Revenue and profits both surged. The company is making progress in e-commerce. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) got slammed Friday as the social media company posted a surprise decline in U.S. monthly active users. MAUs in the U.S., where the majority of its sales come from, fell from 96 million a year ago...
BusinessPosted by
KPEL 96.5

U. S. Economy Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Size with 6.5% Q2 Growth

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter in another sign that the nation has achieved a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession. The total size of the economy has now surpassed its pre-pandemic level. Thursday’s report...
Public HealthPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

U.S. economy thrives after the pandemic

Between vaccines and government aid, the economy was able to grow at 6.5% this past quarter. The total output for goods and services boosted in the April-June quarter this year, and while the figure was less than what analysts might have predicted, the reason is likely a shortage of goods and labor.
BusinessAmerican Progress

Citizens in the World’s Leading Economies Want a Fast Recovery Post-Pandemic

At the successful conclusion of the recent G-7 summit in Cornwall, United Kingdom, President Joe Biden and other leaders of the world’s advanced economies agreed to a common set of objectives to address the coronavirus pandemic and spur global economic rebuilding. The final communique signed by those leaders included coordinated action on vaccine distribution; economic recovery; global corporate taxation and fair trade; climate change; and a unified response to China’s rising authoritarian power. Although the specific policies to carry out these agreements remain to be hashed out in greater detail, world leaders have sketched out an important strategy for rapid, thorough, fair, and ecologically sustainable economic growth post-pandemic.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Tencent Cloud named in Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services

HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Gartner, an internationally leading research and advisory company, has recently officially published its Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services report, in which Tencent Cloud is once again included as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant Research (*1). Regarding the Ability to Execute, Tencent's placement is higher compared to last year.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Software Assurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, Software Assurance Marketplace, Mitel

The latest independent research document on Software Assurance examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Software Assurance study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Software Assurance market report advocates analysis of Microsoft, Software Assurance Marketplace(SWAMP), Mitel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), GrammaTech, Meteor Telecommunications, Infogain.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Google Cloud and Workday partnership helps businesses further their digital transformations

Google Cloud and Workday announced a strategic partnership that will enable businesses across the world to further their digital transformations. As a Workday preferred cloud partner across core industries—such as healthcare, financial services, and retail—Google Cloud will help businesses run Workday enterprise applications for finance, HR, and planning in a public cloud environment, with ease-of-management, and low network latency.
Businesschannele2e.com

Workday, Google Cloud Partnership Counters Salesforce-AWS

Workday and Google Cloud have confirmed a cloud partnership that allows customers to deploy Workday’s financial management, human capital management (HCM) and adaptive planning applications on Google Cloud. The Workday-Google relationship essentially counters the Salesforce-Amazon Web Services partnership, along with Microsoft’s business applications coupled with Azure cloud. The stakes are...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Workday selects Google Cloud as a preferred cloud partner

Google LLC scored another key customer win for its cloud business today with the news that it’s partnering with Workday Inc., the financial and human capital management software provider. The deal sees Google become a preferred cloud partner for Workday across core industries such as financial services, healthcare and retail,...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Microsoft Stock Forecast: Take Your Profits On Microsoft ASAP

The Microsoft Stock Forecast article was written by Motek Moyen Research Seeking Alpha’s #1 Writer on Long Ideas and #2 in Technology – Senior Analyst at I Know First. The artificial intelligence algorithms of Seeking Alpha and I Know First give Microsoft’s stock a Neutral outlook. You can hold on...
Softwarefinextra.com

Marketing Automation: Which Tech Stack is Future?

Marketers and leader are always wondering making their campaigns more productive and efficient via multi-channel communication with the support of self-learning and decision-making emerging technologies is still something financial services are eager to implement. The article discusses those technologies and how to get the most out of them. Continuously increasing...
Businesschannele2e.com

Cisco Cloud Stack Rumor vs Cisco Plus As-a-Service Reality

Cisco Systems has denied a report that it’s developing a Cloud Stack service to manage hardware and software within private data centers for customers. The alleged Cloud Stack strategy would be Cisco’s private cloud response to public cloud giants such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Alleged...
TechnologyInfoworld

Delivering On-Demand: Momentum Builds Towards Flexible IT

These days, it’s well understood that technology has changed the way we manage businesses, serve customers and plan for the future. But the key to digital transformation doesn’t start with the way we use technology; it starts with the way we acquire it. This sets the stage for success down the line.
StocksFinancial Times

Robinhood’s shares surge in volatile trading

Robinhood shares surged as much as 82 per cent at the start of trading on Wednesday, prompting multiple trading halts as the market capitalisation of the newly listed US brokerage briefly climbed to $71bn. The rally, which lifted the stock to a high of $85, has accompanied a furious start...
Businessaithority.com

SAP S/4HANA and Cloud Adoption Gain Momentum in UK in Response to Pandemic, Brexit

ISG Provider Lens report sees positive outlook for SAP as companies emerge from survival mode and address remote work, new customer channels and changing regulations. Enterprises in the UK have been restarting SAP projects slowed or suspended during the pandemic and modifying their SAP platforms to adapt to Brexit-related changes, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group, a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy