The Bright Spot In Today’s Volatile, Pandemic-Tinged Economy? The Cloud

The economic news lately has been mixed for sure. Last week, we learned that the U.S. economy grew rapidly in the just-ended second quarter and actually exceeded its pre-pandemic size; gross domestic product increased an impressive 6.5%. Still, the encouraging growth was not as fast as what had been predicted by economists. What’s more, new information from the Center for Disease Control revealed that the new Covid-19 Delta variant is far more transmissible than earlier thought. The troubling development raises questions about the viability of the current economic recovery.