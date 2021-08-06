California man arrested three times in three days

GLENDALE, Calif. — A California man was taken into custody Wednesday for stealing a truck after walking out of jail and finding the vehicle parked out front with the keys in the ignition. It was his third arrest in as many days, investigators said.

Glendale police said Kaelun Scharrer, 23, was released from jail at 6 a.m. and immediately saw a flatbed truck running and parked with the keys inside right out front of the jail release door, City News Service reported.

Scharrer had been released on the city’s “zero-dollar” bail policy, which sets bail for certain misdemeanor and felony offenses at $0.

His crime spree started on Monday, police said. Glendale officers located a stolen car around 9:45 p.m. and detained the driver, Scharrer, and a passenger, who was not identified. Officers also found a methamphetamine pipe in the vehicle. Scharrer was arrested and charged with vehicle theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released six hours later under the county’s “zero-dollar” bail policy.

On Tuesday, three hours after his release, police were called to Americana on Brand about Scharrer. He had just slapped a vehicle’s side view mirror, investigators said. The person who called police did not want to press charges but the Americana wanted Scharrer banned from the property. He was told to leave and that if he returned he would be arrested. About 45 minutes later, Scharrer came back. While he was there he stole money from a tip jar and ran, authorities said. Police arrived, located Scharrer and he was arrested and charged with trespassing.

On Wednesday, authorities said the truck driver was across the street delivering a garbage bin when he saw the vehicle drive off. The driver called police who were able to track the truck to a parking lot in the city of La Verne. Officers with the La Verne Police Department conducted a traffic stop and detained Scharrer, who was in the driver seat.

Scharrer was taken to Glendale Police where he was arrested and charged with vehicle theft. He was booked into the Glendale City Jail on $25,000 bail.

