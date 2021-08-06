Cancel
Oakland City Council Approves Measures Allowing Planned 170,765 SQFT CWS Facility on Former Oakland Army Base to Move Forward

Cover picture for the articleA City Oakland initiative to move California Waste Solutions Inc. from its West Oakland home is well underway. At the end of July, the Oakland City Council approved a number of measures that will formalize its agreement with California Waste Solutions, allowing the latter to develop a 170,765 square foot recycling facility on 14 acres within the Former Oakland Army Base.

