Oakland City Council Approves Measures Allowing Planned 170,765 SQFT CWS Facility on Former Oakland Army Base to Move Forward
A City Oakland initiative to move California Waste Solutions Inc. from its West Oakland home is well underway. At the end of July, the Oakland City Council approved a number of measures that will formalize its agreement with California Waste Solutions, allowing the latter to develop a 170,765 square foot recycling facility on 14 acres within the Former Oakland Army Base.news.theregistrysf.com
