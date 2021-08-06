Cancel
Butler County, PA

BC3 Starts Next Step In South Campus Project

By Tracey Morgan
wisr680.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleButler County Community College has started the next step towards the new $9 million, state-of-the-art Victor K. Phillips Nursing and Allied Health Building. Crews began tearing down the college’s century-old shipping and receiving facility and the 28-year-old maintenance building Thursday morning in a process expected to take about three weeks. With repeated swipes of its five 6-inch steel teeth at the end of its outstretched 38-foot-long arm, an excavator Thursday morning began to shred the roofing and tear through walls of two buildings at BC3.

