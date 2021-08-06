Political Rewind: Stick Or Carrot? Varied Approaches From Leaders To Boost Public Health Efforts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently ordered a new federal moratorium on evictions, a critical protection for millions of Americans facing potential homelessness in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic that has already claimed more than 615,000 US lives — with much of the nation taking renewed measures to reduce transmission in the face of the more transmissible Delta variant. Yet even as cases, hospitalizations, and deaths surge again, landlords and conservative legal groups are running to court seeking to strike down the measure — and to throw millions of vulnerable renters onto the streets. Their legal arguments are a mix of pretext, legal sophistry, and misrepresentation.