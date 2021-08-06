Cancel
Political Rewind: Stick Or Carrot? Varied Approaches From Leaders To Boost Public Health Efforts

By Bill Nigut, Emilia Brock, Sam Bermas-Dawes
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 5 days ago
Friday on Political Rewind: The distressing surge of COVID-19 cases hogged many of the news headlines this week. Many Georgia schools are back in session, and with the reopening of classrooms, debates rage over whether to require masks for students and staff. Gov. Brian Kemp faces pressure from state legislative leaders to ban mask mandates in school systems across the Peach State. Meanwhile, businesses contemplate what to do about vaccines for employees.

