The actual golf at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could have been golf at nearly any number of PGA Tour stops. It was good golf played by solid golfers on a fine golf course that resulted in a fun golf ending. That is a sentence that could have been written 25 times over the last year. And the back nine of the event on Sunday was as wacky (Xander Schauffele's closing kick) and bizarre (the seven-way playoff for third!) and, yes, enjoyable (that final shot from Schauffele!) as any tournament in 2021.