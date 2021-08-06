The Best Family-Friendly Hotels in Pamplona, Spain

These are the successful hotel brands you probably didn’t know were local. You may have had travel plans on hold for the past year now that the world world has come to a standstill. But staying in Singapore has made us appreciate our sunny city even more. Let’s turn our attention to these hotel brands owned by Singaporeans, or are headquartered in the Lion City. Some have become renowned names in the travel industry, establishing themselves in far-flung locations like Zanzibar, Turks and Caicos, and Seychelles. However, there are also smaller, boutique names you may not have known were from Singapore. Here, the local hotel brands that are putting the Singapore hospitality scene on the spotlight. Lion City pride!