Aerospace & Defense

United Airlines to require Covid-19 vaccine for U.S.-based employees

By Hannah Denham
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Airlines will require its employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19 starting in the fall, executives said in a memo sent to the airline’s U.S.-based staff Friday morning. United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) employees based in the United States — including 5,000 in Greater Washington — will have to upload to...

Scott Kirby
#U S Airlines#Southwest Airlines#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ual#Luv
American Airlines
NYSE
Health
Pfizer
Economy
Industry
Nasdaq
Aerospace & Defense
Public Health
United Airlines
Vaccines
IndustryPosted by
CNN

3 major US airlines will not mandate shots for their unvaccinated workers

(CNN) — The CEOs of Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines say they are not requiring unvaccinated employees to receive the shot, breaking with United Airlines' mandate that workers get vaccinated by October 25 or face getting fired. In an internal memo obtained by CNN, Southwest Airlines CEO...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

A Glass And A Half Of Problems: Alcohol On Airlines

As any regular flyer will tell you, alcohol and planes don’t mix that well. A burst of publicity about alcohol-fuelled problems during flights has recently brought that to the fore. But for most full-service airlines, alcohol remains central to the inflight offering and always has been. Despite the problems inflight alcohol might cause, airlines are unlikely to put away the drinks cart anytime soon.
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Iceland’s Rising Covid-19 Case Count Reveals News About Vaccine Efficiency

It’s been just reported that in Iceland, 96% of women and 90% of men who are at least 16 years old or older have received at least one dose of a Covid 19 vaccine. The vaccination rate, which is one of the highest ones in the world, is making it a particularly interesting place to look at the incidence and severity of breakthrough infections.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

American, Delta and Southwest Airlines buck the vaccination trend and say they will NOT mandate staff shots: Amtrak says employees will require jabs or regular testing

Employees at American, Delta and Southwest Airlines will not be required to show proof they are vaccinated against COVID-19 to work, in contrast to Amtrak and United Airlines, who've recently joined a slew of companies issuing companywide mandates. On Wednesday, Amtrak announced they will require more than 18,000 of their...
Industry850wftl.com

Southwest Airlines blames delta variant for drop in demand

Southwest Airlines believes the delta variant is the cause of a drop in demand. The Dallas-based airline reportedly said in July was profitable, but it expects turning profits in the third quarter will prove to be more difficult. According to CNN the airline expects September revenue to be down by...
Aerospace & DefenseZacks.com

SkyWest (SKYW) Inks Deal With Delta for 16 New E175 Jets

SKYW - Free Report) entered into an agreement with Delta Air Lines (. DAL - Free Report) to purchase and operate 16 new E175 aircraft. The deal falls under a multi-year capacity purchase agreement between the partners. The first of the 76-seater planes is scheduled to be delivered in the...
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Aerospace & Defensebizjournals

Spirit AeroSystems teams with Lockheed’s Skunk Works on digital engineering

Two aerospace heavyweights have joined forces to give the industry a glimpse of the future. Spirit AeroSystems Inc. on Wednesday revealed that it and the vaunted Skunk Works division of Lockheed Martin Corp. have developed a demonstrator platform called Polaris that shows off digital engineering and advanced assembly and can be used to validate products from the initial design through the final build.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

A note to my fellow Americans who choose to stay unvaccinated as the delta variant spreads

Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, I have begun to wear my mask again in crowded public places. There are a couple of reasons I’m doing this. First, because mask-wearing and medical science in the United States remains a political football, I want to let conservatives know where I stand — that I know this pandemic is real, not a hoax. Consider it a facial bumper sticker.

