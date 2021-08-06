Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers WR James Washington wants out

By Allison Koehler
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027Qbd_0bK1WWpq00

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington wants to be traded.

According to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Washington based the request on his lack of playing time since being selected by the Steelers in the 2018 NFL draft.

Since then, Washington’s spot on the receiver depth chart has declined with each season. The drafting of Diontae Johnson in 2019 and Chase Claypool last year essentially dictated Washington’s usage, despite Ben Roethlisberger lobbying for more playtime.

For Washington to request a trade, he must see there’s no future with the Steelers. He’s probably one of the most genuine, down-to-earth players on Pittsburgh’s roster. Washington isn’t one to draw unnecessary attention like some other wide receivers (insert obvious names).

It’s unknown whether Washington would be anymore than a three or four on any other team’s roster. Because of this, if his request is granted, the Steelers aren’t likely to get much in return — certainly nothing equivalent to his second round draft spot. The urgency of Washington’s request does seem off, though — he’s currently set to hit the free-agent market in March.

One thing is clear, when Washington does see the field, he’s a play-maker. In three seasons, he has 90 receptions for 1,344 yards and nine scores on an average snap count of 51.6 percent.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
57K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLSteelers Depot

Cowher On Roethlisberger In 2021: ‘I Would Be Very Surprised If He Didn’t Have a Great Year This Year’

As a whole, most major media analysts believe 2021 will be a down season for the Pittsburgh Steelers and especially quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is now in his 18th NFL season. On Tuesday, former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, who is doing media sessions ahead of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in less than a month from now, was asked about his outlook for Roethlisberger in 2021 and especially on the heels of many expecting the veteran quarterback to have a down season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLPosted by
102.5 WDVE

Pittsburgh Steelers Veteran Starter Announces Retirement From NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran linebacker Vince Williams has notified the team of his retirement plans. The Steelers confirmed that Williams, 31, will retire ahead of what would have been his ninth NFL season, all of which were spent with the franchise. "Vince Williams notified us today that he will retire from...
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right. With...
NFLFanSided

There is still one Steelers player missing from Hall of Fame

With a flurry of Steelers set to be inducted to the Hall of Fame at the end of this summer, there is still one name missing from joining Canton. The Steelers are set to have a huge celebration in August when Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn, and Donnie Shell are all given their gold jackets and join the Hall of Fame. Each of these players is well-deserving of this honor, and the argument can easily be made that both Nunn and Shell had to wait far too long to receive this honor. While the hype and focus should be on this group, there seems to be one Steelers name still missing from this group.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Pittsburgh Steelers Star TJ Watt Drops $100K on Engagement Diamond for Fiancee Dani Rhodes

A diamond ring has been a declaration of true love for centuries. It seems like Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker TJ Watt knows that as well. The NFL superstar recently asked his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodes to be his wife. And just like marriage is forever, Watt clearly knows that diamonds are forever, too. He popped the question at a gorgeous waterfront spot last week. And, of course, Rhodes said yes.
NFLPopculture

Former Steelers Linebacker Surprisingly Retires From NFL After Six Seasons

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo is calling it an NFL career after six seasons. Over the weekend, Chickillo announced his retirement after being drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round in 2015. He was a member of the Denver Broncos last year. "To all my family, friends, and...
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Two Steelers Leave Practice With Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers put on pads for the first time this summer and had two injuries during practice. Eric Ebron left Wednesday's practice early with an elbow injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin also mentioned tackle Anthony Coyle suffered a "stinger." Neither returned. The Steelers are still waiting for...
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers WR Requesting A Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing an interesting dilemma ahead of the fast-approaching 2021 season. James Washington, 25, has contacted the Steelers and requested a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Pittsburgh’s second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft reportedly wasn’t happy with his playing time last season and now wants a new opportunity elsewhere.
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLFanSided

3 trade packages Steelers could offer Colts at quarterback

With the recent news of the Carson Wentz injury, here are three trade packages the Indianapolis Colts could offer the Pittsburgh Steelers for a quarterback. With the recent announcement that the Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz is out for up to the next 12 weeks, they may be looking for a new option to field at the position. Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley, and Sam Ehlinger are set to compete for the starting role in the meantime, but none are experienced options.
NFLFanSided

3 quarterbacks Steelers could sign who are better than Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers may need an upgrade over Mason Rudolph at backup quarterback. While the Pittsburgh Steelers can be one of the better teams in the AFC next year, they have to wonder if they have seen the best out of backup quarterback Mason Rudolph already. Though it was a...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL receiver Dez Bryant understands how the Steelers have squandered James Washington's skills

If you have any questions about whether or not Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington isn’t being utilized to the fullest, just ask another great wide receiver. Former NFL star Dez Bryant took to Twitter on Thursday night to let prospective NFL teams know if they want a great receiver, call up the Steelers because they are wasting Washington’s talent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy