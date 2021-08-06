Cancel
Tyler, TX

Hollytree Drive construction to begin Aug. 9

Tyler, Texas
Tyler, Texas
 5 days ago

What: Major road construction on Hollytree Drive from Rice Road to Wimbledon Drive beginning Monday, Aug. 9 through Saturday, Sept. 11.

Southbound traffic on Hollytree will be closed first, while the northbound lane remains open.

At the beginning of the project, there will be no access to Hollytree Drive from Rice Road.

Residents in the apartments will have access to their driveways and the complex.

Motorists will need to use Plantation Drive to access Spring Branch Drive, West Rieck Road, River Bend Drive, Parkview Drive and Wimbledon Drive.

Where: Hollytree Drive

When: Beginning Monday, Aug. 9 through Saturday, Sept. 11

Motorists will need to use Plantation Drive as an alternate route. Major delays, lane closures, road closures, one-way traffic and delays in getting to driveways and other streets in the area can be expected.

Drivers are reminded to obey all traffic signs, flaggers, detours and slow down in and around the construction zone.

Tyler, Texas

Tyler, Texas

Tyler is a city in the U.S. state of Texas and the largest city and county seat of Smith County.

