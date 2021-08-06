A First Look at Kelsey Barnard Clark’s Brand-New Cookbook
Kelsey Barnard Clark stole the hearts of America when she was crowned the victor of season 16 of Top Chef and named Fan Favorite. Now, the Alabama Southern food extraordinaire has a brand-new cookbook featuring more than 100 recipes reflecting the creative spins on classic Southern fare that diners have grown to love at her Dothan restaurant KBC. We sat down with Kelsey to chat about her inspiration in the kitchen and why you should pick up a copy of Southern Grit ASAP. Plus get a sneak peak at the recipes inside with the oh-so-delicous Beeb’s Blackberry Cobbler below.www.tasteofthesouthmagazine.com
Comments / 0