A First Look at Kelsey Barnard Clark’s Brand-New Cookbook

The American version of The Office is easily one of the most popular shows of the 2000s/the 2010s. Full of dry humor and relatable workplace moments, the series continues to get lots of attention well over a decade since its last episode. While the show may be off the air, the brand is still going strong. Fan of The Office will be happy to know that they officially have the opportunity to cook like one of the show’s most famous characters, Dwight Schrute. The new cookbook, Beet This: An Unofficial Schrute Farms Cookbook, is full of recipes inspired by Dwight, and you might just fall in love with all of them. Let’s talk about the new cookbook based on Dwight Schrute from The Office.