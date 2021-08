The sun shone on some of the youngest Olympians as Japan's Sakura Yosozumi took home gold in the first-ever women's park skateboarding. The 19-year-old and Kokona Hiraki, 12, gained an early lead, scoring 60.09 and 58.05 respectively in the first round, and no one was able to come close to their score. Hiraki almost lost her silver medal position after falling within the first few seconds of her final run, scoring a 5.70. Hiraki's silver medal score came in the second round with 59.04.