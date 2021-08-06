Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

JPMorgan Gets Beijing's Approval for First Fully Foreign-Owned Brokerage

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Wall Street investment bank giant JPMorgan got regulatory approval from Beijing on Friday to become the first foreign owner of a brokerage in China. The move is likely to be seen as the clearest sign yet that China is opening up its capital markets after years of gradual moves and pressure from Washington, especially under previous U.S. President Donald Trump.

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Brokerage#Beijing#Jpmorgan#Reuters#Csrc#Fidelity#Citi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
EconomyForexTV.com

China Bank Lending Declines Sharply In July

China’s bank lending declined sharply in July, the People’s Bank of China said on Wednesday. Banks extended CNY 1.08 trillion in new yuan loans in July. This was well below June’s CNY 2.12 trillion lending and economists’ forecast of CNY 1.2 trillion. Total social financing decreased notably to CNY 1.06...
Marketswsau.com

Wall Street investment banks cut China forecasts

LONDON (Reuters) – Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley all cut their China growth forecasts on Monday after the country reported lower than expected import and export numbers and on concerns that the resurgent coronavirus would crimp economic activity. JPMorgan reduced its quarter-on-quarter growth estimate for the...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

JPMorgan wins nod to fully own China securities venture

(Aug 7): JPMorgan Chase & Co. won approval from Chinese regulators for registration of full ownership of its China securities venture, a step it said would broaden its client base in the region and a signal that U.S. financial firms are moving forward with plans to expand in the country despite tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
Economyneworleanssun.com

China's foreign trade up 24.5 pct in first seven months

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's total imports and exports expanded 24.5 percent year on year to 21.34 trillion yuan (about 3.3 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first seven months of the year, official data showed Saturday. The volume marked a 22.3 percent increase compared with the level during the...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Beijing warns of countermeasures as Biden administration approves first Taiwan arms sale valued at $750 million

Beijing has issued a warning shot to Joe Biden after the US State Department approved his first arms sale to Taiwan, which China said was in violation of a US-China commitment to the “one-China” policy.The sale, which includes 40 self-propelled howitzers manufactured by BAE Systems and related equipment, is worth an estimated $750 million (£538,691 million), according to reports on Wednesday.A spokesperson for the State Department told CNN: “If concluded, this proposed sale will contribute to the modernisation of Taiwan's howitzer fleet, strengthening its self-defence capabilities to meet current and future threats.” The Chinese embassy, in a response on Thursday,...
ApparelPosted by
WWD

Uniqlo to Open First Global Flagship Store in Beijing

Click here to read the full article. TOKYO — Uniqlo said Friday that it will open its first global flagship store in Beijing this November, its third store of that type in mainland China. The company said it hopes the store, located in the Sanlitun shopping district, will become a new fashion and cultural landmark. The flagship will offer an extensive range of Uniqlo’s product offering for women, men, kids and babies, laid out across 23,680 square feet of selling space on three floors. It will also have China’s first in-store implementation of StyleHint, Uniqlo’s proprietary social retail platform that merges...
IndustryFlight Global.com

Beijing approves cargo carrier linked to e-commerce giant JD.com

A Chinese cargo carrier with links to e-commerce giant JD.com has received preliminary approval from civil aviation regulators to launch operations. Jiangsu Jingdong Cargo Airlines, which will be based in the eastern Chinese city of Nantong, will launch with CNY600 million in capital, states the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) in a 3 August notice.
Stocksinvesting.com

First Solar Gains As Brokerages Upgrade Target

Investing.com – First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) stock rose 2.5% Monday with at least three brokerages raising their price targets for the provider of solar panels and related services. Susquehanna sees the stock at $120, Cowen at $105 and Piper Sandler at $89. Susquehanna’s target is approximately 36% higher than First Solar’s...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX weighed down by virus concerns, Fed taper talk

* Indonesia stocks hit nearly three-week low * Stocks in Philippines, S.Korea and Taiwan fall * Markets in Malaysia closed for public holiday By Harish Sridharan August 10 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currencies dropped against a buoyant dollar on Tuesday, as upbeat U.S. jobs data fanned hopes that the Federal Reserve might soon start tapering its stimulus, and as COVID-19 curbs in various parts of the region weighed on sentiment. The South Korean won shed 0.4% to lead losses, while the Indian rupee, Singapore's dollar and the Taiwanese dollar traded flat to slightly lower. U.S Treasury yields rose overnight and pulled the dollar up after record-high job openings raised prospects of the Fed reducing bond-buying and tapering its massive coronavirus-driven stimulus. "Positive results on the U.S. labour conditions give additional confidence for global investors to shift their investment perspective destination from emerging countries to advanced countries," analysts at Maybank said in a note. China stocks recovered from an early drop of 0.5% even as major Wall Street investment banks including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley all cut their growth forecasts for the country. China's export growth unexpectedly slowed in July, pointing to a slowdown in the country's industrial sector in the second half of the year, while COVID-19 cases continue to climb. The yuan saw marginal gains. Stocks in Jakarta fell 1%, hitting their lowest in nearly three weeks, while the rupiah weakened by 0.1%. Indonesia on Monday extended its COVID-19 curbs on populous Java and Bali islands until Aug. 16, but will ease them in 26 areas, as official data showed infections have plunged in the capital Jakarta but are increasing elsewhere. Shares in India and Singapore rose, with gains in financial stocks aiding markets in both countries. Philippine equities dipped 0.1% even as the local economy returned to year-on-year growth in the second quarter. Gross domestic product rose 11.8% in the June quarter, beating expectations of a 10% expansion in a Reuters poll. Taiwan shares dropped even as the island's exports rose for a 13th straight month in July and set a new record amid sustained strong demand for tech products to support remote working. Markets in Malaysia, were closed due to a public holiday. Highlights ** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index was PT Buana Artha Anugerah Tbk, down 6.98% ** Singapore stocks rose 0.6% ** China's blue-chip index up 0.5% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0634 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCK DAILY % DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.06 -6.44 0.24 1.62 China +0.11 +0.76 0.44 1.06 India -0.16 -1.76 0.56 16.94 Indonesia -0.14 -2.36 -1.04 1.42 Malaysia +0.00 -4.87 0.47 -8.02 Philippines +0.26 -4.67 -0.14 -7.23 S.Korea -0.48 -5.53 -0.53 12.87 Singapore -0.01 -2.68 0.59 12.38 Taiwan +0.00 +2.36 -0.92 17.59 Thailand +0.00 -10.43 0.50 6.80 ​​ (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
U.S. Politicstravelmole.com

US to require foreign arrivals be fully vaccinated

The US is planning to reopen borders to foreign travelers - but only if they are fully vaccinated. The Biden administration plans 'to have a new system ready for when we can reopen travel' which will roll out in phases. There will likely be limited exceptions to the vaccination requirement.
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.
SportsWashington Post

It’s unforgivable to hold the Olympics in Beijing

It was a forgivable mistake to award an Olympics to Beijing in 2008. It’s unforgivable to hold one there now. If you want a world pocked by concentration camps, in which Xi Jinping surveils your den, takes over Taiwan and threatens a shooting war in Australia, then by all means send an American delegation to the 2022 Winter Games. Western democracies that participate will only be helping to promote, finance and propagandize their own destruction, which after all is Xi’s clearly stated aim, with his talk of “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.”
U.S. PoliticsSKIFT

U.S. Developing Plan to Mandate Foreign Visitors Be Fully Vaccinated

The travel industry should be encouraged that the U.S. government is hammering out a plan to require full vaccination for foreign visitors. Not only will it set a good example, and encourage vaxx naysayers, but the easing of travel restrictions would then follow. The Biden administration is developing a plan...
Economysouthfloridareporter.com

How To Start A Foreign-Owned Business In The US

Lots of non-resident aliens are convinced that they need to go through numerous trials and tribulations to set up a company in the U.S. Of course, as a foreign national you’ll need to take more steps to realize your business endeavors. What’s more, the conditions you have to fulfill to...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Investment bank Jefferies raises pay for analysts - source

(Reuters) -Investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc has markedly boosted salaries for its bankers, a source close to the matter said on Monday, mirroring recent pay hikes by other Wall Street lenders. The bank's first-year U.S. analysts will now earn $110,000 annually, up from $85,000. Second-year analysts will make $125,000...

Comments / 0

Community Policy