JPMorgan Gets Beijing's Approval for First Fully Foreign-Owned Brokerage

* Indonesia stocks hit nearly three-week low * Stocks in Philippines, S.Korea and Taiwan fall * Markets in Malaysia closed for public holiday By Harish Sridharan August 10 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currencies dropped against a buoyant dollar on Tuesday, as upbeat U.S. jobs data fanned hopes that the Federal Reserve might soon start tapering its stimulus, and as COVID-19 curbs in various parts of the region weighed on sentiment. The South Korean won shed 0.4% to lead losses, while the Indian rupee, Singapore's dollar and the Taiwanese dollar traded flat to slightly lower. U.S Treasury yields rose overnight and pulled the dollar up after record-high job openings raised prospects of the Fed reducing bond-buying and tapering its massive coronavirus-driven stimulus. "Positive results on the U.S. labour conditions give additional confidence for global investors to shift their investment perspective destination from emerging countries to advanced countries," analysts at Maybank said in a note. China stocks recovered from an early drop of 0.5% even as major Wall Street investment banks including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley all cut their growth forecasts for the country. China's export growth unexpectedly slowed in July, pointing to a slowdown in the country's industrial sector in the second half of the year, while COVID-19 cases continue to climb. The yuan saw marginal gains. Stocks in Jakarta fell 1%, hitting their lowest in nearly three weeks, while the rupiah weakened by 0.1%. Indonesia on Monday extended its COVID-19 curbs on populous Java and Bali islands until Aug. 16, but will ease them in 26 areas, as official data showed infections have plunged in the capital Jakarta but are increasing elsewhere. Shares in India and Singapore rose, with gains in financial stocks aiding markets in both countries. Philippine equities dipped 0.1% even as the local economy returned to year-on-year growth in the second quarter. Gross domestic product rose 11.8% in the June quarter, beating expectations of a 10% expansion in a Reuters poll. Taiwan shares dropped even as the island's exports rose for a 13th straight month in July and set a new record amid sustained strong demand for tech products to support remote working. Markets in Malaysia, were closed due to a public holiday. Highlights ** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index was PT Buana Artha Anugerah Tbk, down 6.98% ** Singapore stocks rose 0.6% ** China's blue-chip index up 0.5% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0634 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCK DAILY % DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.06 -6.44 0.24 1.62 China +0.11 +0.76 0.44 1.06 India -0.16 -1.76 0.56 16.94 Indonesia -0.14 -2.36 -1.04 1.42 Malaysia +0.00 -4.87 0.47 -8.02 Philippines +0.26 -4.67 -0.14 -7.23 S.Korea -0.48 -5.53 -0.53 12.87 Singapore -0.01 -2.68 0.59 12.38 Taiwan +0.00 +2.36 -0.92 17.59 Thailand +0.00 -10.43 0.50 6.80 ​​ (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)