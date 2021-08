Albert Einstein once said that “wisdom is not a product of schooling but of the lifelong attempt to acquire it.”. Members of the Southlake Senior Activity Center would agree that learning is a lifelong pursuit. Summer has flown by, and this month Southlake Dragons are not the only ones hitting the books. The Senior Activity Center is hosting two educational seminars in August for our senior members. It’s never too late to learn something new or rediscover a favorite topic.