Centre-back Ryan Sweeney insists Dundee not going to Celtic to make up numbers

 5 days ago
Former Mansfield defender Ryan Sweeney is aiming to upset Celtic (Isaac Parkin/PA) (PA Wire)

Dundee centre-back Ryan Sweeney insists they are not going to Celtic Park to make up the numbers.

James McPake’s side returned to the cinch Premiership with a draw against St Mirren last weekend despite a build-up which was hit by Covid-related disruption.

They travel to face a Celtic side determined to get their league campaign up and running in front of 24,500 fans after an opening defeat by Hearts.

But Sweeney is determined to cause an upset at Parkhead.

The summer signing from Mansfield said: “It will be a real tough test with the quality they have got, the size of the club.

“It’s important for us that we are not going there to make up the numbers. We are not there for a day out.

“We are looking to build on a decent result last week and go there and try and win the game.

“We have had a real good week building up to this game and we have done some work on their strengths and also how we can hurt them.”

