Music

FLASHBACK FRIDAY | VC Young Artist María Dueñas Performs Mozart Violin Concerto No. 1 in 2014

theviolinchannel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I felt extremely excited to be performing with the Orchestra whose concerts I had always attended as a child," VC Young Artist María told The Violin Channel. "I have very vivid memories of that concert," she added. "It was a responsibility because no other child had debuted there before, but I also felt extremely proud that I was getting closer to achieving my dreams of becoming a soloist. Andrea Marcon was also very supportive."

Musictheviolinchannel.com

VC GIVEAWAY | Win 1 of 5 New VC Young Artist Johan Dalene "Nordic Rhapsody" CDs

The Violin Channel, in conjunction with BIS Records, is this week giving away five personally autographed copies of VC Young Artist Johan Dalene's "Nordic Rhapsody" CD. The disc features Sinding's Suite for Violin & Orchestra "im alten Stil," Stenhammar's Two Sentimental Romances for Violin and Orchestra Op. 28, Sibelius' Six Pieces Op. 79, Nielsen's Romance in D major for Violin and Piano, Rautavaara's Notturno e Danza, and Grieg's Violin Sonata No. 1 in F major Op. 8.
WEHOville.com

World music artist Alula Yohanes Tzadik performs at Plummer Park today

WeHo Artist-Performance Grant recipient Alula Yohanes Tzadik will perform his musical show “Giving Love, Peace, Unity and Diversity Through World Music” from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at Plummer Park. The West Hollywood resident is a multi-talented, self-taught musician, composer, arranger, lyricist, singer and performer with over 7 seven...
Williamsville, NYAmherstbee.com

Eastern Music Festival announces five young artists winners of 2021 concerto competition

Eastern Music Festival, a nationally recognized music festival and summer educational program based in North Carolina, has announced five young musical artist winners of the 2021 Concerto Competition, one of whom was a teenager from Williamsville. Over 60 students competed in the Festival’s annual competition. Four of the five winners will perform their respective concertos at 8 p.m. Thursday, July […]
Theater & Dancemusictimes.com

Asher Laub Is Mixing Live Violin Music with World-class Breakdancing Performances

If you're looking for a unique musician to add to your music playlists or hire for a corporate event, Asher Laub and his crew are worth considering. Asher is a specialist in trans-genre improvisation who combines both his skills as a violin player and electronic music producer when putting together unique live performances. These are often accompanied by performances from world-class breakdancers.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

NEW TO YOUTUBE | Gil Shaham Performs Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto

"Each one of these pieces, these great masterpieces, is like a friend, like a person you’ve known for so many years," Shaham reflected on ABC Classic earlier this year. "I enjoy so many of them, more and more as time goes by." This performance was filmed in April of this...
Musicclassical-music.com

Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos 9 & 17

The Jeunehomme Concerto opens with crisp sonorities from both orchestra and fortepiano, fitting well with the brisk tempo. But as the performance goes on, some aspects become mannered, especially the manipulation of the basic pulse, which often causes a momentary loss of direction. Olga Pashchenko’s touch can sometimes be aggressive, and this has an unsettling effect in the Andantino, as does her propensity for a rubato that sits uneasily with the simple beauty of Mozart’s melodic line. The final rondo is the most successful movement, with elegance in the minuet episode, although there’s still a little loss of drive in the otherwise nimble prestosections.
Musicviolinist.com

Mozart violin concerto autographs

August 5, 2021, 1:32 PM · Are the original manuscripts available on IMSLP for free download? I'm not seeing them but I could be missing them. Would they be helpful to refer for bowings/articulations?. Replies (3) Edited: August 6, 2021, 3:10 AM · The Mozart 5 manuscript, which is in...
Performing Artsspartaindependent.com

‘Extremely exploratory’ young trio to perform at Grey Towers

“We are returning to our birthplace 20 years ago!” says the invite from Kindred Spirits Arts Program. Their next offering — after their borough-wide classical music blowout this weekend — is “American in Paris,” a performance by Empire Wild at Grey Towers National Historic Site in Milford. Seating is limited to 70 at this venue, so be sure to get your tickets asap.
Musicclassical-music.com

Philip Glass • Nico Muhly: Violin Concerto etc

Philip Glass: The Orchard (arr. violin and piano)*; String Quartet No. 3 ‘Mishima’ (arr. string orchestra); Nico Muhly: Shrink. Pekka Kuusisto (violin), *Nico Muhly (piano); Norwegian Chamber Orchestra. Pentatone PTC 5186 745 47:51 mins. Much has been made of Nico Muhly’s connection with Philip Glass, for whom he once worked...
Musicclassical-music.com

Karłowicz: Violin Concerto; Rebirth Symphony

Alena Baeva (violin); Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Grzegorz Nowak. The composer most representative of the ideals of the Young Poland artistic movement, Mieczysław Karłowicz died tragically at the age of 32 in a 1909 avalanche in his beloved Tatra mountains. He had settled at the foot of the Tatras in Zakopane in 1907, eager equally to shake off the conservatism of Warsaw’s musical establishment and to indulge his non-musical passions of photography, skiing and mountaineering. It was there that he wrote his greatest tone poems, the works on which his reputation really rests, but his earlier output also includes an important Violin Concerto and a symphony, Rebirth.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

OUT NOW | The Sitkovetsky Trio's New Album of French Piano Trios

BIS Records announced the release of the Sitkovetsky Trio's new album, "Ravel & Saint-Saëns Piano Trios." The CD pairs French impressionist composer Maurice Ravel's piano trio with French Romantic composer Camille Saint-Saëns' Piano Trio No. 2 in E minor — written only 20 years apart but inhabiting vastly different sound worlds. The album's release coincides with the centennial of Saint-Saëns' death.
Boston, MAclassical-scene.com

Mutter Premieres Her Concerto

On the evening following the Boston Pops’ tribute to the best-known music of John Williams [my review HERE], the composer himself took the stage in the Koussevitzky Music Shed to lead the Boston Symphony in the first performance of his Violin Concerto No. 2, written for Anne-Sophie Mutter, the great German violinist for whom he had already written another concert piece, Markings for violin and orchestra, premiered at Tanglewood in the summer of 2017. In 2019 the pair appeared for a program of music specifically requested by Mutter, a series of excerpts, most familiar ones, from his film scores, arranged for solo violin with orchestra. In this case, he careful rethought the chosen selections to give them a different sonority and color and character from the original versions. And now Williams has written his second violin concerto, for a musician whom he clearly admires greatly, and who has devoted a substantial part of her career to motivation the creation of major new works for her instrument from leading composers.
Musicwfmt.com

Isabel Chen, 18, violin

Today we feature 18-year-old Isabel Chen of Northbrook, a violin student of Almita Vamos. She performs some solo Bach, a Beethoven sonata movement, a short Kreisler piece, a recent work by Montgomery, and the first movement of the Sibelius Violin Concerto. Thank you to the Music Institute of Chicago for letting WFMT record in Nichols Concert Hall, and to collaborative pianist Milana Pavchinskaya.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

VC LIVE | 2021 Bowdoin International Music Festival Presents: Jupiter String Quartet

We’re coming to you from the 2021 Bowdoin International Music Festival, in Brunswick, Maine, for a special concert with the Jupiter String Quartet. Consisting of violinists Nelson Lee and Meg Freivogel, violist Liz Freivogel (Meg’s older sister), and cellist Daniel McDonough (Meg’s husband), the ensemble has firmly established itself as an important voice in the world of chamber music.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

New Midsummer Releases Plus A Pride Of Jazz Leos

This broadcast presents midsummer releases from pianist Bobby West and vocalist Carmela Rappazzo, plus a single of a new collaboration from vocalists Lucy Yeghiazaryan & Vanisha Gould, with birthday shoutouts to a pride of Jazz Leos: Nnenna Freelon, composer Pamela Baskin-Watson, pianists JoAnne Brackeen and Shamie Royston, vocalists Camille Bertault, Fay Victor and Luba Mason, among others. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music during this time of pandemic.

