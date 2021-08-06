FLASHBACK FRIDAY | VC Young Artist María Dueñas Performs Mozart Violin Concerto No. 1 in 2014
"I felt extremely excited to be performing with the Orchestra whose concerts I had always attended as a child," VC Young Artist María told The Violin Channel. "I have very vivid memories of that concert," she added. "It was a responsibility because no other child had debuted there before, but I also felt extremely proud that I was getting closer to achieving my dreams of becoming a soloist. Andrea Marcon was also very supportive."theviolinchannel.com
Comments / 0