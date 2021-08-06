Cancel
Theater & Dance

At Kanye's Second Listening Event, a Glimmer of a Finished Album

By Mustafa Abubaker
GreenwichTime
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past several weeks, Kanye West has turned a hastily assembled studio inside of a sprawling sports arena into the world’s biggest open critique. Donda, the 21-time Grammy winner’s 10th studio album, remains absent from DSPs but the world has been privy to the process of its creation in unprecedented ways. Following his July 23rd event at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Kanye has been holed up in the arena making alterations to the long-delayed album. Anticipation, meanwhile, has bubbled. West’s complicated career seems at a pivotal moment. The rapper has, in recent years, taken on an ecclesiastical bent. Last night, as the dome of the stadium opened, young people either circled West or crawled to him like devoted parishioners. Had the clouds rained on the heart of Atlanta that evening, Kanye West, like Noah, might have had himself his very own ark.

